Drivers license changed since Nov. 1st? Double check your voter registration data

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 — Nelson Circuit Clerk Diane Thompson and Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom urge Nelson County residents who made changes to voter registration while getting a drivers license since Nov. 1, 2019 to check their voter registration status.

Those who changed their voter registration since Nov. 1, 2019 while getting a drivers license are being asked to confirm their voter registration after a computer glitch arose during the roll-out of the Voluntary Travel IDs.

The Kentucky Voluntary Travel ID program was temporarily suspended. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was unsuccessful in its efforts to fix the problem, which means that voter registration changes on drivers licenses issued since Nov. 1, 2019, may not be correct.

Individuals who may be possibly affected by the glitch are asked to check the accuracy of their their voter registration information before the Dec. 31, 2019 party registration deadline by visiting http://govoteky.com, or call the Nelson County Clerk’s office at (502) 348-1829.

