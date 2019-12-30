Posted by admin

Obituary: Sr. Clara Reid, 80, Louisville

Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross. She was always on the move, embracing the latest changes in education through 50 years as a teacher and principal. She remembered all her students and loved to travel.

She graduated from Brescia College in Owensboro with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971 and from Western Kentucky University with a Master of Arts degree in 1975. She taught in Kentucky at Blessed Mother School, Owensboro (1961-64) and St. Joseph School, Mayfield (1964-71), and was principal at St. Pius Tenth School (1981-85), Owensboro, as well as one year of leading the day care at St. Pius. Most of her ministry years were spent in New Mexico, where she was a teacher at St. Charles Borromeo School in Albuquerque (1971-80, 1989-2011), as well as a substitute teacher in the archdiocese’s schools (2011-12). She was principal at St. Teresa School in Grants from 1985-89. She served as a clerk in the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store in Albuquerque from 2012-14, when she retired to the Mount.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William “Joby” and Mary Josephine “Bert” Corbett Reid; and three brothers, Mike Reid, J. P. Reid and Gerald “Buck” Reid.

Survivors include three sisters, Carolyn Maurice Downs of Louisville, Bernadette Bryan (Edward) of New Haven, and Marcella Bartley of Loretto; two brothers Stanley Reid (Barbara) and Helman Philip Reid (Darlene), both of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews; and the members of her religious community.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, Ky. Visitation at Mount Saint Joseph is 4 p.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with a wake service at 6:30 p.m.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.

The Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro and Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto are handling arrangements.

