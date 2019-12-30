Posted by admin

Obituary: Kerwin Royce Kilgore, 53, Killeen, Texas

Kerwin Royce Kilgore, 53, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Killeen, Texas. He was born May 11, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Willis and Jessie Kilgore. He untied with Christ at an early age at the New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. He faithfully served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Army. During his military career he survived three tours in Afghanistan. He also served an additional tour in Afghanistan as a military contractor.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie L. Umphryes; his maternal grandparents, Cora and Robert L. Umphryes Sr.; and his paternal grandparents, Izona and William Doyle Kilgore.

He is survived by his parents, Willis and Bobbie Payton Kilgore of Bardstown; five children, Kerwin Royce “Scooter” (Stephanie) Kilgore II of Bowling Green, Ta’Kara N. Kilgore (Johnny) of Louisville, Alaydrea Heath, Jamariya Kilgore and Christ’ion Kilgore all of Killeen, Texas; five siblings, Carletta D. Kilgore, Darien Styles (Stanley), Ebony Lawless (David), Kenyon Payton-Kilgore (Sharan), all of Kentucky, and Danieal Miller (Rodney) of Atlanta; five grandsons, Corey Skaggs and Emmitt Kilgore of Bowling Green, Jase Bell of Louisville, Tre’son D. Heath-Kilgore and Kingston A. Kilgore, both of Killeen, Texas; and a host of family members and friends.

The funeral is noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Michael N. Smith officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church. Cremation will follow the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, is entrusted with the services.

