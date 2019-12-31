Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Lou Devers, 76, Loretto

Betty Lou Devers, 76, of Loretto, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 11, 1943, in Nelson County. She was a former employee of the old Hawk’s Place restaurant in Loretto and a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church of Gleanings.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill Doug and Fannie Helton Price; twin infant sons, Donald and Ronald Buley; one brother, Billy Price.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Danny Dale Devers; one daughter, Debra Hughes of Rineyville; one son, James Buley of Saint Francis; three brothers, Gene Price of Lebanon, Barry Price (Marcella) of New Hope and Joe Price of Holy Cross; one grandson, Joshua Shane Bartley of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. Burial is Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Toddy Thompson, Arthur Devers, Donnie Nalley, Joshua Shane Bartley, Joey McCoy and Joey Price.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

