Taylor County man files as candidate to challenge McConnell in May primary

Nicholas “Nick” Alsager filed to run as a Republican for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 — A Campbellsville man has filed his paperwork to run as a Republican for U.S. Senate — the fifth Republican to file to challenge incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell in the May primary election.

Nicholas “Nick” Alsager filed his candidacy paperwork on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. Alsager lives north of Campbellsville near the Saloma community.

Alsager ran for Taylor County Jailer as a Democratic candidate for jailer in 2018. He also ran for the office of jailer in 2014 and 2010.

Alsager isn’t the only Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who was previously a Democrat. Cox’s Creek resident Wendell K. Crow changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in mid-December, just prior to his filing as a Republican for U.S. Senate.

Alsager, Crow and three other candidates — Paul John Frangedakis of Lexington, Louis Grider of Elizabethtown and C. Wesley Morgan of Richmon — will face incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell in the May primary.

DEMOCRATS FOR U.S. SENATE. Five Democrats have filed for McConnell’s U.S. Senate seat, and will face-off in the May primary.

The most recent filers include Amy McGrath of Lexington and Mike Broihier of Stanford, who both filed their candidacy paperwork on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Louisville Democrat Eric Rothmuller filed for office on Dec. 19; John R. Sharpensteen of Bonnieville filed on Nov. 21st and Andrew J. Maynard of Georgetown on Nov. 12th.

DEADLINE TO FILE APPROACHING. The deadline to file to be on the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2019.

