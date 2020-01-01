Posted by admin

Obituary: Wilfred Ratliff, 88, Bardstown

Wilfred Ratliff, 88, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Cook Family Home. He was born June 14, 1931, in Samuels. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, was a retired truck driver, and a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Leon Ratliff and Edith Ratliff; two brothers, Robert Clemens and Charles Ray Ratliff; one sister, Fay Weller; and one brother-in-law, Keith Hatfield.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Ratliff of Bardstown; four nieces, Donna Ratliff-MacDonell of Willisburg, Diana McDonald of Fredricksburg, Virginia Dereksen of Louisville and Martha Geoghegan of Lexington; two nephews, Charles Robert Ratliff of Bloomfield and Leonard Geoghegan of Bardstown; two great-nieces, Amy Call of Owensboro and Susan MacDonell of Lexington; two great-nephews, Daniel Ratliff of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Christian Ratliff of Bardstown; one great-great-niece, Ellie Call of Owensboro; one brother-in-law, Arthur Hatfield of Bardstown; and one sister-in-law, Valla Geoghegan of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Amy Call officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church, the Nelson County Humane Society, and/or the Marion County Honor Guard.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

