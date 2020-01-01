Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Edward Leake, 64, Lebanon

Charles Edward Leake, 64, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 8, 1955, in Marion County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Michael Leake; his parents, John Warner Leake and Mary Elsie Minor Leake; one step-son, Kevin Brian Ewing; and one brother, Junior Leake.

Survivors include his companion, Cathy Ewing of Lebanon; five sisters, Lois Mecholsky (Bill) of New Jersey, Ruth Wells (Allen) of Louisville, Barbara Culver and Phyllis Leake, both of Bardstown, and Judy Leake of Florida; three brothers, Bob Leake, Jerry Leake, Larry Leake, all of Raywick.

The funeral was Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bosley Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Joe Dant. Cremation followed the funeral.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon was in charge of arrangements.

