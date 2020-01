Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard Dale Stasel, 78, Bardstown

Richard Dale Stasel, 78, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was a retired drywall installer, a National Guard Veteran, and a Catholic by faith.

He is survived by two sisters, Joann Stasel and Sharon M. Stasel; one brother, Roy Stasel; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Cremation was chosen.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.

