Obituary: Patricia Ammons, 71, Vine Grove

Patricia Ammons, 71, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Hosparus In Patient Care Center in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Ammons of Vine Grove; six children, Teresa (Wayne) Smothers, Elmer Ray Wright, Thomas (Vicky) Wright, Rex (Rhonda) Wright, Cecil Wright, and James (Chrissy) Ammons, all of Louisville; three sisters, Cheyenne Majka and Vivian (Frankie) Wells, both of Bardstown, and Barbara Thompson of Louisville; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

