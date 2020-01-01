Posted by admin

Obituary: David Lee Allen, 76, Bloomfield

David Lee Allen, 76, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 15, 1943, in Shelby County to the late Dave Samuel and Lula Frances West Allen. He was a retired police officer for the Shelbyville Police Department and loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Horn.

He is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Reardon (Harold Sparrow) of Bloomfield, and Pam (John) Safi of Shelbyville; one sister, Linda (Carlos) Lawson of Shelbyville; two brothers, Fred Betsy) Allen of Shelbyville and Roy M. Allen of Mount Vernon; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

