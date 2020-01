Posted by admin

American Legion Post 42 amateur radio club to meet Monday, Jan. 13th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 — The Nelson County American Legion Post 42 Radio Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Keystone Bingo Hall, 126 Keystone Ave. in Bardstown.

All licensed amateur radio operators, and anyone interested in learning about amateur “ham” radio is invited to attend.

-30-