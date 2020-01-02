Posted by admin

Mamma Mia! set to join The Stephen Foster Story this summer in Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 — Summer may be months away, but the Stephen Foster Drama Association is ready to drop the disco ball on 2020. Mamma Mia! – presented by Salt River Electric – is set for 10 performances at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre Wednesday and Friday evenings July 8 through Aug. 7 at My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown.

ABBA’s hit songs tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her real father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The setlist includes favorites like “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”, “The Winner Takes it All”, “S.O.S” and many more.

“The energy of this show is unmatched,” said Johnny Warren, the executive artistic director at Stephen Foster Drama Association.

“I remember seeing the first national tour while I was working for a theatre in Virginia, and I was blown away. Nonstop music and dancing paired with a really funny story make this a fantastic choice that I believe our audience will love. The music of ABBA is such a solid foundation to build a show around because of its energy and popularity,” he said.

LOCAL AUDITIONS. Local auditions for both Mamma Mia! and The Stephen Foster Story will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Bardstown High School for adults and high school students. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting stephenfoster.com/auditions. A separate audition for children interested in The Stephen Foster Story will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY. Tickets for the 2020 summer season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Prices begin at $21 for adults and $12 for children, plus fees. Senior, AAA, military, and Nelson County resident discounts are available.

Visit stephenfoster.com or call 800.626.1563 for tickets and more information.

-30-