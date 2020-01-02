Posted by admin

One person injured in Burba Road motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 — One person was injured in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Burba Road.

At about 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Nelson County EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Burba Road for a motorcycle that had run off the roadway.

The first deputies on the scene reported one victim, a woman complaining of arm pain. She was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital.

