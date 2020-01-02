Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary JoAnn Bauer Lafollette, 81, Bardstown

Mary JoAnn Bauer Lafollette, 81, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Bardstown to the late Elmer and Anna Mary Newton McMichael. She was a retired employee of General Electric. She loved to quilt, play poker and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Will Lafollette; her first husband, James Bauer; two grandsons, Michael Bauer and Joshua Bauer; one great-grandson, Coner Lafollette; and one son-in-law, Tim Redmon.

She is survived by five daughters, Debbie(Greg) DeMar and Barbara Redmon, both of Bardstown, Cathy Bauer of Hodgenville, Sherry (PeeWee) Lyons of Bloomfield, and Debra (LeRoy) Williams of Elizabethtown; three sons, Allen (Lorene) Bauer, David Lafollette and Richard (Sandy) Lafollette, all of Hodgenville; three sisters, Louise Stratton of Florida, Ruth Stucker of Bardstown, and Marie (Kevin) Johnson of Indiana; four brothers, Joe Paul (Betty) McMichael of Louisville, Frank (Midge) McMichael of California, and David (Sue) McMichael and Wayne McMichael, both of Bardstown; 25 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Friday evening prayers at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

