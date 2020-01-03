Friday, January 3rd, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

John Taurice Poynter, 38, rape, first-degree; failure to appear; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree.

Del Patrick Creason, 50, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, parts from vehicle, $500 or more but under $10,000; possession of marijuana.

Donald Raymond Tunnell, 32, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree.

Randall Rexford Collier, 30, failure to appear.

Maranda Elizabeth Ragg, 30, contempt of court (3 counts).

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives