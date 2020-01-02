Posted by admin

Obituary: James Lee Hardin, 69, Bardstown

James Lee Hardin, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 11, 1950, in Spencer County to the late Leslie Lee and Sarah Alice (Hardin) Hardin. He was a retired employee for City of Bardstown and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Curtsinger Hardin.

He is survived by five daughters, Tina Foster of Springfield, Christy Hardin, Angela Hardin, and Sherry Hardin, all of Bardstown, and Leslie Dominguez of Springfield; one son, Charles Hardin of Bardstown; three sisters, Dorothy Mae Hardin and Mary Hardin, both of Bardstown, and Christine Berry of Bloomfield; one brother, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

