Obituary: James Jackson Mahoney, 76, Lebanon Junction

James Jackson Mahoney, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He farmed for the A-Jacks Farm and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Shepherdsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Fredrick and Anna Mae Davis Mahoney; three sisters, Helen Frances McCubbins, Catherine Laverne Judd and Ola Mae Mahoney; and two brothers, William Charles and Joseph Mahoney.

Survivors include two former wives, Sherry Burden, the mother of his children, and Sue Mahoney; three daughters, Shelly Mahoney, Dosie Mahoney Smith (Robert) and Shasta Mahoney McCubbins (Brian); three brothers, Kenneth “Skeeter” Mahoney, Jerry Mahoney and Robbie Mahoney; one sister, Shelia Tatum; and one grandson, Mason Scott McCubbins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Randal Austin Jr. officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and after 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 20202, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

