Obituary: Joseph Earl Clark, 78, Bardstown

Joseph Earl Clark, 78, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Colonial Nursing Home. He was born in Athertonville and was a native of New Haven. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and retired from General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Jack” and Margaret “Maw” (Braden) Clark; one sister, Theresa “Flossie” Kennedy; three brothers, James Clark, John “Fox” Clark, and Michael “Muncie” Clark; one grandson, Dominque McMakin; and one granddaughter, Caroline Kuhn.

He is survived by four daughters, Margaret Gayle Clark and Stephanie (Jamie) Thompson, both of Bardstown, Pamela Ann (Beau) Adams of Louisville, and Whitney Beth (Ritt) Kuhn; four sisters, Mary Wilkerson of Campbellsville, Gladys Carter of Bardstown, and Joann Morris and Kathy Keesy, both of New Haven; three brothers, George Clark of Nelsonville, Tommy “Wonka” Clark and Danny “Fly” Clark, both of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his life-long friend, Michelle Witten.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Schuhmann Social Service Center, which is an outreach ministry of Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

