Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Raymond Ritchie Leeman, 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Darrell Phillip Bailey, 59, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fugitive from another state.

Barry Lawton Carter, 27, failure to appear; contempt of court.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.