Saturday, January 4th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Robert H. Cooper, 31, failure to appear.

Barry Lawton Carter, 27, failure to appear; contempt of court.

Darrell Phillip Bailey, 59, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fugitive from another state.

Patrick Shea Ramsey, 25, wanton endangerment, first-degree.

Raymond Ritchie Leeman, 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives