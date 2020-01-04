Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Robert H. Cooper, 31, failure to appear.
Barry Lawton Carter, 27, failure to appear; contempt of court.
Darrell Phillip Bailey, 59, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fugitive from another state.
Patrick Shea Ramsey, 25, wanton endangerment, first-degree.
Raymond Ritchie Leeman, 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
-30-