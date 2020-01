Posted by admin

Extension office plans classes on creating Japanese-style beaded bracelets

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 — The Nelson County Extension Office will conduct classes to teach participants how to make Japanese-style Kumihimo beaded bracelets.

The classes are Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, and Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the extension office, 317 South Third St. in Bardstown.

The instructor is Jackie Sannerman. Call (502) 348-9204 to register.

-30-