Obituary: Mary Angela ‘Ann’ Leake, 97, Loretto

Mary Angela “Ann” Leake, 97, of Loretto, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Holy Cross. She was a former employee of Dolph Map Company in Fort Lauderdale and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was always a loving, kind, thoughtful presence in our lives. While living in Florida, she and her late husband hosted family every year for good food and fun. She was the most wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could dream of having. The family has been supported by her unconditionally with love and patience. When her grandchildren were asked years ago if their grandmother had a favorite, they each immediately said that they were sure they were her favorite. Her wonderful gift to us was that she made all of us feel like we were the most special, loved person in the world. Our world will be a less kind and beautiful place without her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene “Pete” Leake; one son, John Willett “Bill” Mattingly; her father and mother, Emmett and Rose Newton Hutchins; one sister, Ruby Thomas; four brothers, Archie Hutchins, Jimmy Hutchins, Larry Hutchins and Leo Hutchins; and one grandson, John Michael Mattingly.

Survivors include one son, Darrell Mattingly of Loretto; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Mattingly; two sisters, Rose Covert of Leavenworth, Wash., and Nancy Westfall (Maurice) of Nicholasville; four grandchildren, Chris Mattingly (Heather), Matthew Mattingly (Kate Dennis), David Mattingly (Amanda LeDuke) and Sarah Mattingly; and two great-grandchildren, Sylvan Mattingly and Silas Mattingly.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

