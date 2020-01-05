Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Elizabeth A. Ramos, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; improper signal; no seat belts.
Joseph Paul Linton, 68, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Sherry Lynn Hack, 62, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Ronnie Dale Nally, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
-30-