Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Elizabeth A. Ramos, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; improper signal; no seat belts.

Joseph Paul Linton, 68, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Sherry Lynn Hack, 62, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Ronnie Dale Nally, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

