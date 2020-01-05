Posted by admin

Obituary: Beverly Dianne Price, 69, Bardstown

Beverly Dianne Price, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at The Village of Lebanon. She was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Clarksville, Ind., to the late Julian Ansel and Maeola Miles Lewis. She was a former receptionist for 30 1/2 years at Physicians to Children and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Price; one daughter, Stephanie Kays of Bardstown; one son, Kevin Price of Bardstown; two brothers, Bro. Julian Wayne (Gloria) Lewis of Garland, Texas, and Gary (Helen) Lewis of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Emma Kays, Dylan Kays and Austin Price.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the New Salem Baptist Church with her brother, Bro. Julian Wayne Lewis officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the New Salem Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

