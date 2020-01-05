Posted by admin

Obituary: Christine Gaddie, 100, formerly of Fairfield

Christine Gaddie, 100, of Shelbyville, formerly of Fairfield, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Masonic Communities Shelbyville. She was a native of Fairfield, the daughter of the late John Andrew and Ella Katherine Whitaker Gaddie. She was the oldest member of the First Christian Church of Shelbyville. She was a former homemaker and a former employee of the Masonic Home where she worked as a nurse’s aide. She also formerly worked as a private duty caregiver.

She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, including Archie Earl Moore of Shelbyville, who was her caregiver.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Rev. Dave Charlton officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church, 60 Disciples Way, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.

