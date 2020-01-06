Posted by admin

Obituary: Louis Raymond Greer, 91, Bardstown

Louis Raymond Greer, 91, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born May 17, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Louis Melton and Kate Parrish Greer. He was a farmer for the former Big 4 Fertilizer, served 21 years as a magistrate on Nelson Fiscal Court. He was also a member of the Nelson County Fair Board for many yeas a Magistrate for 21 years. He served on the Nelson County Fair Board for many years. He was inducted into the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

LOUIS RAYMOND GREER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Johnson Greer; one daughter, Bonnie Greer; and four brothers, Buddy Greer, Russell Greer, Tom Greer and Gene Greer.

He is survived by two daughters, Carol Greer and Laura Mattingly, both of Bardstown; five sons, Bill (Linda) Greer, Tom Greer, and Mickey (Mary Pat) Greer, all of Bardstown, Raymond Lee (Caryl) Greer of Boston, and Wayne (Barbara) Greer of Bloomfield; two brothers, Randall Greer of Bardstown and Jim Greer of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Lilly.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Greer officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-