Posted by admin

Obituary: Earl Lee Coy, 92, Boston

Earl Lee Coy, 92, formerly of Boston, died Jan. 6, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown. He was born in Larue County but moved to Boston when he was young. He worked as a Special Crew Supervisor (Bridges) for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He retired in 1982 with 35 years of service. He joined the Army in 1945 at age 18 and served for several years before returning home from Germany and marrying Emily Elizabeth Irvin. He and Emily were married for 53 years.

Over the years, he served in many capacities in the Boston community. He was a member of the Boston Christian Church and served as board member, board officer, deacon and elder. He served in many positions with Dunavan Masonic Lodge #292 with 70 years of service. He was an officer with the Boston Volunteer Fire Department Board where he and others help form the Boston Volunteer Fire Department. He held many board positions with the Boston Community Center. He enjoyed seeing all his friends on Wednesday at the senior luncheons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Elizabeth Irvin Coy; his parents, Howard and Mollie Brown Coy; one sister, Alberta Coy Marcum; and two brothers, Alvin E. Coy and Lewis H. Coy.

He is survived by two children, Cindy (Jim) Prentice of Elizabethtown and Bobby (Julie) Coy of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Brian Coy, Katrina Coy, Renee Coy Shannon, Michael Prentice and Halee Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.

A private family funeral is Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Boston Christian Church with Tom Harned officiating. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or donations of food due to Cindy’s health, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Boston Christian Church or Boston Community Center.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-