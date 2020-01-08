Posted by admin

Court votes to give county residents early bulky item access at county landfill

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 –– Nelson Fiscal Court opened its meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence for former Magistrate Raymond Greer, who died Sunday.

Greer had served 21 years as a magistrate, and many years as a very active member of the Nelson County Fair Board.

Judge-Executive Dean Watts said the flag at the Old Courthouse would be flown at half staff in Greer’s honor on Wednesday.

SOLID WASTE VEHICLES. The court approved the low bid submitted by Best Equipment for a 25 cubic-yard Freightliner garbage truck. Best Equipment’s bid of $171,674 was the lowest of the four bids submitted.

Best has locations in Louisville, Indianapolis and Ohio, and keeps a large inventory of parts available for the equipment it sells. Solid Waste Coordinator John Greenwell said the promise of quick availability of replacement parts was a big plus for Best Equipment’s bid.

The expected delivery date for the new garbage truck is July 2020.

The court also agreed to advertise for bids for used dump trucks for use at the Nelson County Landfill to haul cover dirt.

Both trucks currently being used to haul cover dirt for the landfill are wearing out; one of the dump trucks has a large hole in its bed.

One of the struggles with the landfill is keeping the new garbage covered daily, and as the landfill fills up, the workload for the existing trucks slows progress. Greenwell asked the court to allow him to advertise for used dump trucks to see what was out there that would priced lower than the cost of a new one.

Judge-Executive Dean Watts gestures while making a point during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. Greenwell reminded the court that bulky item pickup begins on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The first area for the pickup includes all areas of the county east of US31E north of Bardstown, and east of KY 49 south of Bardstown.

After discussion, the court approved a measure that will allow county residents to take their bulky items to the landfil starting today at no charge.

Free access to the landfill is the normal practice during bulky item pickup, but the magistrates agreed that it would be to everyone’s advantage if they allowed residents to begin hauling their own items to the landfill starting now.

In other business, Nelson FIscal Court:

— received a year-end report from the county-owned EMS service stating the service responded to 3,545 calls for service in calendar 2019, 123 more than in calendar 2018.

— accepted a check for $8,500 from Adam Wheatley on behalf of several farm groups who contributed funds to the county’s dead animal removal service.

— accepted the annual budget for the Nelson County Clerk’s office. The office operates on the calendar year. County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom said her office has 13 full-time employees and 2 part-time employees.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meetings Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2019.

