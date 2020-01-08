Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Christopher Brad Culver, 43, contempt of court.
Westley Adam Mathis, 38, contempt of court.
Austin Allen Keating, 27, probation violation (for technical violation).
Ashley R. Hornback, 36, flagrant non-support.
James Garland Green, 44, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Jospeh Paul Linton Jr., 44, probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Lisa Ann Lewis, 46, failure to appear.
