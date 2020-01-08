Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Gene Harkness, 54

Larry Gene Harkness, 54, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at U of K Medical Center in Lexington. He was born July 22, 1965. He was a member of Grace Deaf Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peggy Arnold Janes and Gene Harkness; and an uncle, Larry Thomas Janes.

He is survived by one aunt, Geraldine Janes Johnson; one uncle, Jerry (Joy) Janes; and numerous cousins, Steven and Lori Johnson, Kimberly and Dale Reliford, Stacy and Buddy McGrahnana; and many friends.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Hamilton officiating.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-