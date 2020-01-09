Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jorden Scott Clenny, 28, contempt of court.
Stephanie Rose Rogers, 38, contempt of court.
Michael Keith Prather, 50, flagrant non-support (3 counts); parole violation (for felony offense).
Heather Renee Cronen, 33, contempt of court.
William Lonnie Barnes, 38, failure to appear.
Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 21, no seat belts (2 counts); no insurance; failure to or improper signal.
Linda Gail Brady, 49, failure to appear.
-30-