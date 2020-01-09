Thursday, January 9th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Jorden Scott Clenny, 28, contempt of court.

Stephanie Rose Rogers, 38, contempt of court.

Michael Keith Prather, 50, flagrant non-support (3 counts); parole violation (for felony offense).

Heather Renee Cronen, 33, contempt of court.

William Lonnie Barnes, 38, failure to appear.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 21, no seat belts (2 counts); no insurance; failure to or improper signal.

Linda Gail Brady, 49, failure to appear.

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives