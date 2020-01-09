Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — December 2019

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of December 2019 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

James Ryan Brown, 29, supervisor, Bardstown, and Kristen Ren

James Christopher Edelen, 65, manager, Bardstown, and Sue Carol Downs, 59, unemployed, Bloomfield.

Michael Wayne Riley, 47, team leader, Bardstown, and Catherine Jo Blaylock, 35, factory worker, Bardstown.

Melinda Suzanne Coleman, 39, unemployed, Willisburg, and Isabella Susana Carmona, 38, assistant manager, Sandwich, Ill.

Alex Levi Wooldridge, 31, sales representative, New Haven, and Emily Howard Osbourne, 27, massage therapist, New Haven.

Joseph John Prekopa, 66, controller, Winchester, and Deborah Faye Prekopa, 57, homemaker, Winchester.

Tyler Eugene Oliver, 21, refrigeration technician, Bardstown, and Leigha Kaylynn O’Banion, 19, car sales, Bardstown.

Adam Wesley Cecil, 39, salesman, Cox’s Creek, and Sarah Louise Cecil, 39, teacher, Cox’s Creek.

Michael Thomas Patton, 27, factory, Bardstown, and Hannah Michelle Cundiff, 23, child care, Bardstown.

Todd Matthew Crowe, 46, factory, Bloomfield, and Paula Kay Price, 48, factory, Bloomfield.

Brandon Robert Brewer, 27, IT, Bardstown, and Elizabeth Cheyenne Debosky, 21, stay-at-home parent, Bardstown.

Donnie Ray Hurt, 50, route driver, Bardstown, and Mary Ellen Carter, 52, disabled, Bardstown.

