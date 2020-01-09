Posted by admin

Nelson County Circuit Court Divorces — December 2019

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of December 2019. This information is public record.

Marisa Lee Wright, 59, Mount Sherman, and Mitchell Sim Wright, 64, Mount Sherman. Married 23 years. Divorce final Dec. 4, 2019.

Kevin Michael Rogers, 35, Bardstown, and Jamie Lynn Rogers, 33, Bardstown. Married 14 years, 4 months. Divorce final Dec. 4, 2019.

Timothy Lee Haycraft, 42, Boston, and Amanda Nicole Haycraft, 30, Boston. Married 5 years, 2 months. Divorce final Dec. 4, 2019.

Benny Lee Tate, 48, Fairfield, and Pamela Lynn Davenport (maiden name restored), 45, New Castle, Ind. Married 5 years, 2 months. Divorce final Dec. 4, 2019.

Melvin Frederick Moore, 66, Bardstown, and Lyda Pettit Parker (maiden name restored), 69, Bardstown. Married 20 years, 5 months. Divorce final Dec. 5, 2019.

Toby Lee Taylor, 54, Bardstown, and Kelly Cox Roberts, 47, Bardstown. Married 11 years, 10 months. Divorce final Dec. 9, 2019.

William Allen Unseld, 50, Bardstown, and Patricia Rene Unseld, 46, Bardstown. Married 1 year, 2 months. Divorce final Dec. 9, 2019.

Ceaira Danielle Winchester, 24, Bardstown, and Cory Shane Winchester, 24, Park City. Married 4 years, 3 months. Divorce final Dec. 10, 2019.

Janet Sue Chavolla, 67, Bardstown, and Jose Ernesto Chavolla, 69, Versailles. Married 44 years. Divorce final Dec. 18, 2019.

Teresa Katherina Doerr, 65, Bardstown, and William Irvin Doerr, 62, New Smyrma Beach, Fla. Married 24 years, 7 months. Divorce final Dec. 18, 2019.

Jessica Susan Bugg, 34, Bloomfield, and Darryl Isaac Bugg, 34, Bloomfield. Married 11 years, 6 months. Divorce final Dec. 18, 2019.

Anna Maria Rasberry, 49, Bardstown, and Theodore Leon Rasberry, 50, Grand Rapids, Mich. Married 21 years, 5 months. Divorce final Dec. 19, 2019.

