Bischoff withdraws; supports Thrasher in 50th District Republican state rep. primary

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 — Nelsonville Road resident Philip Bischoff Jr. announced Thursday that he will withdraw as a candidate seeking the Republican nomination for the 50th District state representative seat.

PHILIP BISCHOFF JR.

In a press release distributed by the Republican party, Bischoff said he will support Don Thrasher as a candidate for 50th District state representative.

Bischoff stated he withdrew after some of his social media supporters were being contacted by email or messenger, and Bischoff was allegedly attacked with “false information that related to his family.”

Bischoff cited the recent anonymous mailer that targeted Don Thrasher “and other underhanded dirty tricks in local politics” as reasons that he felt it in his best interest and that of his family to withdraw.

“I have asked Don Thrasher to get in this race and fight for conservative values,” Bischoff states in the press release. “Don is a good man that tries to represent Republican and Conservative values.”

DON THRASHER

If Thrasher plans to file as a candidate for state representative, he has until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, to complete his filing.

With Bischoff’s plan to withdraw from the race, incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy so far has no primary challenger.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for 50th District state representative — Boston-area resident Kory Miller, who filed to be a candidate on Nov. 21, 2019, and David L. Reed, the former vice-chair of the county Republican party who became a Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019. Reed filed his candidacy paperwork on Jan. 6, 2020.

The May primary is Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The last day to file for political office to be on the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2020.

