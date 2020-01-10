Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Glidden, SCN, 95, Louisville

Helen Glidden, SCN, 95, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was the former Sister Mary Thomasine. She was born in Lynn, Mass. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 73 years.

She served in educational ministries as a teacher from 1947-1979 in Lexington, Memphis, Tenn., Newburyport, Mass., Readville, Mass., Milton, Mass., Hyde Park, Mass., Hollywood, Maryland and Leonardtown, Maryland. She served as a college instructor in Puerto Rico from 1979-1982 at Colegio Lourdes. She continued to serve the Hispanic Community through various ministries in Brockton, Mass., West Palm Beach and Boca Raton in Florida.

She served in pastoral care in Brockton, Mass., at Cardinal Cushing Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center. She also served as a chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington from 1995-2003.

She is survived by her sisters Margaret Murano and Rita Legere; her extended family; and by her religious community.

Visitation and prayer service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Nazareth Home Chapel in Louisville. Her body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, followed by a wake in St. Vincent de Paul Church at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial is in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

