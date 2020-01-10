Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Ron Thomas Mayberry, 52, failure to appear.
Rocky Lee Breedlove, 56, contempt of court.
Tyler Jordan Monin, 28, parole violation (for felony offense).
Jessica Anne Honea, 32, contempt of court.
Robert Nolin Goodlett, 19, contempt of court.
Patricia Ann Bartley, 54, failure to appear.
Steven Allen Ballard, 24, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (2 counts).
Margaret Diane Hilbert, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possess of a controlled substance.
Martin Rashaud Barber, 30, flagrant non-support; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; rear license not illuminated; failure to appear.
–30–