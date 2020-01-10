Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Martin Rashaud Barber, 30, flagrant non-support; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; rear license not illuminated; failure to appear.

Margaret Diane Hilbert, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possess of a controlled substance.

Steven Allen Ballard, 24, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (2 counts).

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.