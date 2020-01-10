Posted by admin

Thrasher files, will face incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy in May GOP primary

Don Thrasher, seated at left, and completes his filing as a Republican candidate for 50th District state representative Friday as Secretary of State Michael Adams, seated at right, looks on. Philip Bischoff, who withdrew today as a candidate in the same race, stands at left, while Adrian Guerrero stands at right with Thrasher as witnesses.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 — As announced yesterday, Don Thrasher, the chairman of the Nelson County Republican party, filed to be a candidate for the Republican nomination for 50th District state representative.

Thrasher and Philip Bischoff Jr were in Frankfort Friday — Bischoff withdrew as a candidate for state representative, and Thrasher was there to file his candidacy paperwork.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Thrasher said he would take a leave of absence as chairman of the county party effective with the next Executive Committee meeting next Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

In the press release, Thrasher said he entered the race after Bischoff asked him to, and stated that incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy did not represent the average Nelson County resident.

“He has continually raised taxes and fees, while doing nothing to try and stop waste and fraud,” Thrasher states in his press release.

The policies that McCoy supports have made it harder to be a Kentuckian,” Thrasher alleged.

STATE REP. PRIMARY RACE SET. With the passing of the filing deadline, four people will be in the running in the May primary for 50th District state representative.

Thrasher will face off against incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy for the Republican nomination for 50th District.

On the Democratic side, Kory Miller of Boston will face David L. Reed of New Hope for the Democratic nomination for state representative.

The May Primary election is Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

-30-