Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 10-11, 2020
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jordan Isabella Jones, 18, probation violation (for technical violation).
Jessica Lynn Stoll, 19, contempt of court.
Dorothy Carmen Wampler, 27, failure to appear.
Robert Victory, 46, violation of a Kentucky protective order.
Samuel Gerald Bartley, 37, contempt of court.
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Christopher Brandon Baize, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, third-degree.
-30-