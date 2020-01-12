Posted by admin

Saturday night storm brings high winds, downed trees, across Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 — The strong winds that accompanied a line of thunderstorms that passed through Nelson County Saturday night downed a number of trees and tree limbs around the county.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of trees down blocking roadways, including:

— the 2700 block of Chaplin-Taylorsville Road, a tree down blocking the entire roadway.



— a tree down in Culvertown blocking both lanes of US31E South, the New Haven Road.



— the 800 block of Old Nazareth Road, a tree down blocking the road. The fallen tree also apparently damaged a railroad signal box, causing the bell to ring continuously.



— the intersection of High Grove Road and Plum Run Road, a tree down blocking the roadway.

— a utility pole and utility service lines were reported down and blocking Tunnell Mill Road.

WARNING AHEAD OF WINDS’ ARRIVAL. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for Nelson County just after 8 p.m. According to the warning, winds of 50 to 60 mph could be expected.

The warning remains in effect until midnight, though the line of thunderstorms and the threat of high winds have passed.

-30-