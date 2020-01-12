Posted by admin

2A supporters plan courthouse rally to demand ‘Sanctuary County’ resolution

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 — Second Amendment activists have announced a rally to demand Nelson Fiscal Court agree to vote on a resolution that would designate the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

Matt Lacy spoke Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, on behalf of Nelson County United at Nelson Fiscal Court.

The rally is set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Old Courthouse on Court Square in downtown Bardstown.

The rally’s purpose is to raise awareness of the concerns of citizens regarding infringement of Second Amendment rights posed by proposed legislation in the General Assembly that would increase gun control laws.

The decision to hold a rally was prompted by an unsuccessful attempt by Second Amendment activists — led by Nelson United organizer Matt Lacy — to convince Nelson Fiscal Court to approve a proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution.

After more than 30 minutes of discussion, none of the magistrates made a motion to vote on the resolution, though Judge Executive Dean Watts promised the group that the court would vote on a revised resolution at its next meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

According to the press release, Watts’ revised resolution wasn’t acceptable to the members of Nelson County United, “who state that their Second Amendment rights are absolutely non-negotiable.”

The rally promises to feature several Second Amendment advocates who will speak about the resolution and the “reprecussions if a resolution is not passed in Nelson County.”

Country singer Dustin Collins is also schedule to perform his popular song,, “From My Cold Dead Hands.”

Petitions asking Nelson Fiscal Court to approve a Second Amendment resolution are available at Kentucky Gun Co.

