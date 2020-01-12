Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Jean Hardin, 91, Bardstown

Martha Jean Hardin, 91, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born July 25, 1928, in Shelbyville. She was a member of the Apostolic Church of Restoration in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Amanda Jones; her husband, Everett R. Hardin; one daughter, Patricia Ann Herron; two sisters, Thelma Barnett and Alice Nichols; and five brothers, Buck Jones, Don Jones, Bill Jones, Pete Jones and Tommy Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Walter Ray Hardin Sr. and Everett Lee Hardin; two sisters, Shirley Young of Glasgow and Mary Woods of Indiana, Penn.; one brother, Sonny Jones (Beverly) of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The funeral was Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

