Obituary: Edward Junior ‘Billy’ Lee, 77, Hodgenville

Edward Junior “Billy” Lee, 77, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence in Hodgenville with his family by his side. He was a lifelong native of LaRue County and was born Feb. 27, 1942, to the late, Bill and Blanche Thompson Lee. He was a farmer he loved working with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one daughter, Teresa Gail Lee; and one brother, Rodney Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Cruse Lee of Hodgenville; two sons, Scotty (Robin) Lee and Timothy (Sherry) Lee, both of Hodgenville; one sister, Brenda Applegate of Louisville; six grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Clopton, Ashley (Brandon) Scott, Jud (Abigail) Lee, Elliana Lee, Alex Short, and Nichols (Crystal) Short; six great- grandchildren, Jacob DeSpain, Tyson Clopton, Caroline Scott, Whylon Scott, Elizabeth Short, and Ester Short; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Marty Lee officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 20202.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

