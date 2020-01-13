Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Earl Ramahn Mason, 38, contempt of court (2 counts).
Ronald Patrick Riggs, 35, contempt of court; failure to appear (2 counts).
Stephan Douglas Lanham, 50, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Alexis Katelyn Young, 20, contempt of court.
Larry Wayne Miracle, 62, alcohol intoxication in a public place; harassing communications.
Stephanie Blanco, 29, failure to appear.
-30-