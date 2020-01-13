Sunday, January 12th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Earl Ramahn Mason, 38, contempt of court (2 counts).

Ronald Patrick Riggs, 35, contempt of court; failure to appear (2 counts).

Stephan Douglas Lanham, 50, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Alexis Katelyn Young, 20, contempt of court.

Larry Wayne Miracle, 62, alcohol intoxication in a public place; harassing communications.

Stephanie Blanco, 29, failure to appear.

-30-

