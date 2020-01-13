Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Jane Warren, 65, Calvary

Mary Jane Warren, 65, of Calvary, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Marion County to the late Paul and Catherine Peterson Rogers. She was a former employee of TG KY in Lebanon and Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

She was preceded in death by her nephew, Matthew Cowan.

MARY JANE WARREN

Survivors include one daughter, Sarah Warren (Dennis Schmidt) of Louisville; one son, Brian Warren (Kristy) of Lebanon; four sisters, Paula Blanford of Bardstown, Rita Rust (Dennis) of Springfield, and Karen Hayes (Wayne) and Lisa Brown (Bobby), both of Lebanon; four brothers, Kenny Rogers (Prudence) of Bardstown, Vincent Rogers (Betty Jo) of Campbellsville, Frank Rogers of Loretto and Joe Rogers of Cox’s Creek; five grandchildren, Greta Warren of Elizabethtown, Cinnamon Jewell (Chris) of Hodgenville, Mathew Fisher (Maggie) and Brooke Smith, both of Lebanon and Tanner Fisher (Amber) of Saint Mary’s; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Spalding, Layla Fisher, Hadley Fisher, Taylan and Talon Jewell, Blakelyn Fisher and Kinsley Fisher; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-