Democrats plan court challenge of Reed’s candidacy as a Democrat for state rep.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 — The executive committee of the Nelson County Democratic party plans to go to court in an attempt to remove former-Republican-turned-Democrat David Reed from the party’s ballot in his bid to become the Democratic nominee for 50th District state representative.

DAVID REED

The move comes after the party’s local leadership evaluated what they see as Reed’s fitness as a member and a candidate representing the ideals of the Democratic party.

In a press release issued Monday evening, the party’s local leadership states its “deep concern” about Reed’s “Good Faith status” as a Democratic candidate.

Reed’s general opposition to Democratic party positions, candidates and party members “brings into question his motives” as a representative of the party, the press release stated.

The press release from executive committee chairman Kenny Fogle makes its clear there’s no way the party would support or promote his candidacy if he were to win the May primary — which led the party’s executive committee to decide to seek an emergency injunction seeking to have Reed’s name removed from the ballot.

CHALLENGING A CANDIDATE’S “BONA FIDES”. According to KRS 118.176, any qualified voter eligible to vote for a candidate, or an opposing candidate, may challenge a candidate’s bona fides as a good faith candidate for office.

The local circuit court will hear the challenge. The individual who files the challenge has the burden of proof to show why the candidate is not a bona fide candidate for office.

REED RESPONSE TO NEWSPAPER CRITICS. In a social media response to a recent newspaper story critical of his campaign, Reed explained that yes, while he was a Republican, he used social media to attack the extreme left-wing of the national Democratic Party — “The Nancy Pelosi faction of the party to be exact. No, I do not support her and never will.”

Reed states he believes his appeal as a candidate will be with the moderate Democrats and conservative Democrats in Nelson County who remain registered as Democrats in order to vote in the local primary elections — the same registered Democrats who also come out and vote for conservative Republican candidates in state and national elections.

KORY MILLER

“My opponent in this race proudly posts photos of him alongside John Yarmouth, and Andy Breshear, these are not the Democrats I could appeal to and I understand that,” he wrote.

If Reed’s candidacy survives the challenge by the Democratic party, he will face Kory Miller of Boston in the May primary.

The executive committee’s press release concludes:

“The Democratic Party welcomes people of all ideologies and views and encourages voters to make the selection of who best can represent them in public office. However, there are instances such as this one where we feel we have a duty and responsibility to provide clear leadership and protect our Party from ingenious [sic] and fraudulent behavior involving our candidates seeking office.”

Kenny Fogle, chairman

Nelson County Democratic

Executive Committee

The Democratic women’s club also submitted a statement that the club doesn’t endorce or support Democrats who don’t support its values, which include:

“equality on all fronts despite race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.”

“that the death penalty must not be arbitrary.”

“assurance of women’s rights to reproductive health services”

“universal access to health care”

“a fair and equitable tax code.”

KRS 118.176 states that a court challenge of an individual’s candidacy may take place at any time prior to the regular election. The May primary is Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

-30-