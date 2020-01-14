Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 13-14, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 42, theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; violation of a Kentucky protective order; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.