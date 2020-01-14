Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 13-14, 2020
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Aaron Craig Bradley, 34, flagrant non-support.
Douglas F. Peake, 48, contempt of court.
Chris Allen Wiggington, 42, theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; violation of a Kentucky protective order; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Dewitt Welton Mills, 47, alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Derek Paul Klausing, 32, failure to appear (2 counts).
Joshua Owen Paulley, 34, probation violation (for felony offense).
