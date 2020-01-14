Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 13-14, 2020

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Aaron Craig Bradley, 34, flagrant non-support.

Douglas F. Peake, 48, contempt of court.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 42, theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; violation of a Kentucky protective order; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Dewitt Welton Mills, 47, alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Derek Paul Klausing, 32, failure to appear (2 counts).

Joshua Owen Paulley, 34, probation violation (for felony offense).

