Obituary: Margie Elizabeth Sheckles, 56, Bardstown

Margie Elizabeth Sheckles, 56, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehabilitation. She was born Jan. 16, 1963, in Bardstown. She worked at American Greetings in Bardstown, and was a member of Bardstown Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Demetra Sheckles; her mother, Shirley Mae Logan Sheckles; her father, Eddie Ray Sheckles; her maternal grandparents, Lum and Mahala Logan; and her paternal grandparents, Skeel and Lizzie Sheckles.

She is survived by two grandsons, Samuel Sheckles and Caleb Sheckles; one sister, Carrie Ann Pride; her stepmother, Gloria Sheckles; her best sister-friend, Carla Allen Mason; and several cousins, relatives, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Bardstown Church of God, with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Ed Lainhart and Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

