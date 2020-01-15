Posted by admin

City council OKs purchase of vacant lot next to Mayor’s Park on North Third St.

The Bardstown City Council authorized Mayor Dick Heaton to negotiate the purchase of this empty lot at 304 North Third St.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council voted Tuesday night to purchase of the empty lot at 304 North Third St., the lot adjacent to the Mayor’s Park on northwest corner of North Third and West Broadway.

DICK HEATON

Mayor Dick Heaton said the city’s plan for the property is to expand the Mayor’s Park. The lot is on one of the main gateways into downtown, which made the property attractive as a purchase when it became available.

The property is owned by CEMBA Properties LLC, an entity owned by Joseph Richard Roby of Bardstown.

Heaton did not state a purchase price for the lot, which is nearly a half-acre in size.

According to the Nelson County PVA office, the current tax value on the property is now the same as it has been since 2018 — $300,000.

According to PVA records, CEMBA purchased the property in early 2013 for $375,000.

The sale of the property is contingent on a clear title and environmental survey of the lot.

For many years, the property was the location of a full-service gas station that faced North Third Street and self-service car wash that faced West Broadway. Those buildings were torn down in about 2002.

DIXIE HIBBS

PARK HISTORY. The Mayor’s Park was created during Dixie Hibbs’ term as the city’s mayor, from 2003-2007.

While the park’s placement initially raised eyebrows at the time it was created, it is well known that the City of Bardstown actually owns the front yards of the homes in the first two blocks of West Broadway right up to the front doors. Hibbs built the park to beautify an otherwise barren corner in downtown Bardstown. Since its creation, the park has long proved popular with locals and tourists alike.

TOWNE CREEK CHANGE ORDER. The council approved a $12,847 change order on the improvements being conducted at the Towne Creek Wastewater Treatment plant on Gilkey Run Road.

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau told the council the change order was needed because of a conflict with the routing of a replacement pipe. The original was able to bend to avoid an existing 10-inch pipe; the new piping was not able to offer the same changes without the addition of an additional fitting and its required clamps.

The change order won’t delay the completion of the project, Filiatreau said.

In other business, the Bardstown City Council:

— approved the reappointment of Crystal Brady and Martin Carpenter to the Joint City/County Planning Commission.

— accepted a plaque expressing the appreciation of the Buttermilk Festival committee for the City of Bardstown’s cooperation and financial support during the festival’s history.

NEXT UP. The next Bardstown City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020.

