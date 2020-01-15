Posted by admin

Obituary: Alvin Lee ‘Clutch’ Barned, 72, Cox’s Creek

Alvin Lee “Clutch” Barned, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Louisville to the late Alvin Hershey and Rosalie Catherine Driver Barned. He was a retired Senior Process Engineer for Faurecia Exhaust Systems and was a retired member of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club in Louisville. He liked to travel, loved his family and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte “Gail” Barned; one daughter, Susie; one son, Swade Barned of Cox’s Creek; and his beloved dog, Little Nug.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

