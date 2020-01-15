Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Zachery Levi Perkins, 30, criminal trespassing, first-degree.
Lesley Brooke McKay, 41, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
James Kenneth Allen, 43, contempt of court.
Tamara Nichole White, 36, forgery, first-degree (2 counts); crminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree (2 counts); criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree (2 counts).
-30-