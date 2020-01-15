Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 | Posted by

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Zachery Levi Perkins, 30, criminal trespassing, first-degree.

Lesley Brooke McKay, 41, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

James Kenneth Allen, 43, contempt of court.

Tamara Nichole White, 36, forgery, first-degree (2 counts); crminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree (2 counts); criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree (2 counts).

