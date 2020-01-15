Posted by admin

Obituary: F. David Spalding, 93, formerly of Cox’s Creek

F. David Spalding, 93, of Louisville, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born in 1926 to the late James and Lena Spalding in Cox’s Creek. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the occupation of Japan during World War II. He spent most of his employment in the trucking industry as a salesman. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church for more than 60 years and had a great appreciation for his Catholic heritage and a deep respect for the faith of others. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed being able to spend time with them. For the last several years, he would travel to different nursing homes in the city to share communion and pray with the residents, as well as build friendships with them.

F. DAVID SPALDING

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Spalding; and his parents.

Survivors include five sons, David Spalding, Richard Spalding (Peggy), Gary Spalding (Debbie), Kevin Spalding (Mischelle), and Eric Spalding (Lee Ann); one brother, John Spalding (Jane); nine grandchildren, Aaron, Kimberly, John, Natalie, Nick, Matthew, Emily, Abby, and Alex; and seven great-grandchildren, Grant, Lindsey, Noah, Kate, Elizabeth, Caroline, and George.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. in Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Academy.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-